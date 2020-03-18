A 57-year-old Medina County woman who recently returned from travel abroad has COVID-19 and is in a Bexar County hospital, officials have said.
As a result of the woman's initial self-isolation, it appears there has been no community exposure, according to a press release from Medina County, which announced the news on Tuesday.
