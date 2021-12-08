Offering an update on the COVID-19 situation, William B. “Dub” Thomas, emergency management coordinator for Kerr County, said active cases have increased, but hospitalizations are down locally and across the region.
Offering an update on the COVID-19 situation, William B. “Dub” Thomas, emergency management coordinator for Kerr County, said active cases have increased, but hospitalizations are down locally and across the region. Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services noted that there are 401 active cases as of Sunday, Dec. 6. Peterson Health reported that there are two admissions to the hospital for COVID-19, one vaccinated, and with two patients assigned to the ICU. Death totals remain unchanged at 140.
Thomas questioned whether the DSHS dashboard data is accurate, stating that there were more new active cases compared to last week and the number of recoveries, which should never decrease, was less than last week’s information as well.
“Still, we aren’t seeing a huge spike in this two-week period after Thanksgiving, so I’m taking that as a positive sign,” Thomas said. “Please continue to gather responsibly by practicing the necessary safety protocols to prevent spreading a virus you may not even know you have. Wash your hands frequently, stay about six feet away from the next person, disinfect your office and home spaces and anywhere else you frequent, and, if you haven’t already, consider getting one of the free vaccinations.”
The Kerrville Independent School District’s COVID-19 status page reports, as of Dec. 2, that there are 9 cases district wide, with five cases at Tivy High School, one at Hal Peterson Middle School, two cases at Daniels Elementary, and one case among the non-campus staff.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
