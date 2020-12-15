Peterson Health reported its biggest single-day number of new cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic with 45 on Tuesday, and the virus also claimed the lives of two people in a nursing home.
In data released Tuesday by Texas Health and Human Services, two people died on Dec. 1 at Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation — driving the COVID-19 death toll at the beleaguered Water Street facility to 12.
The outbreak appears to have run its course at the nursing home but not before infecting 89 residents and 39 staff members. The data is delayed by two weeks.
Since the end of September, 13 residents have died in nursing homes in Kerrville. The other death was at Hilltop Village.
Kerr County's death toll is now estimated at 49 people. The Kerrville Daily Times counts all deaths reported by Health and Human Services, the Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies. Peterson Health and Kerr County only count deaths confirmed through the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In most cases, Peterson has reported large one-day totals on Mondays but those also include testing results from the weekend, but Tuesday's case numbers topped Monday's report of 44.
Not only was it the biggest day for new cases, Peterson reported a one-day positivity rate of 29% of the 155 people who were screened for the virus. Since Dec. 1, 327 people have tested positive for the virus with a 19.4% positivity rate.
Kerr County officials said they still don't know how many people have tested positive from a one-day testing event last week that drew more than 700 people, but current trends suggest a positivity rate between 15-20%.
Peterson Regional Medical Center reported that 19 people are now hospitalized. Since Nov. 1, Peterson Health has admitted a minimum of 41 people for COVID-19 — covering 439 days of treatment.
In large parts of Texas, hospitalizations were topping 15%, including in El Paso, Lubbock and Amarillo. The San Antonio region of the Texas Department of State Health Services, which includes Kerr County, was creeping toward that 15% mark. If that happens, restaurants would be forced to reduce capacity and bars could be ordered shut under Gov. Greg Abbott's disaster declarations.
The vaccine can't come soon enough! I pray it gets here quickly to prevent any more cases and deaths.
The vaccine can't come soon enough! I pray it gets here quickly to prevent any more deaths.
This nursing home's infections and death rate is horrible and sad........and scary. Not everyone in a nursing home is sitting there waiting to die. Some like I was, are sent there by a hospital for rehab due to Medicare and insurance rules. If residents become ill with Covid-19 or something else serious aren't they sent to hospitals to be cured? Or just stuck in a visitor-free room to wait for the end? It sure sounds like the latter.....and that is scary. Some of us don't have anyone else "on the outside" to watch and care about us. Supposed to be over 21 adults who can still make decisions or write them up prior to a serious incident. I'm really hoping to die at home with my dog and outside critters to watch, not locked into some faceless room.
Likewise here, no family in Kerrville, so must do for self. When I had hip replacement I was sent to a nursing home for rehab. Little rehab was done. I walked the halls to get me out of there in 5 days and go home to manage myself which is pretty much what I was doing in nursing home. Next hip job, I'm going home directly even if I need to fib about someone there! oops! Shouldn't have said that, huh?
