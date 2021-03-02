Kerr County has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases in the past couple of weeks, and as of Monday, the number of active cases had fallen yet again.
As of Monday, the county reported 89 active cases of COVID, five fewer then five days prior.
“Things are looking improved in our county. We’re finally seeing the numbers move in the right direction — down,” reported Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
Another death was announced, however. A permanent Kerr County resident’s death was reported from the Texas Department of State Health Services, “which means the person more than likely died outside the county,” a press release from Kerr County read. To date, the number of deaths attributed to COVID is 82 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The total of recoveries is reported at 4,056 — an increase of 16 since Feb. 24, seven hospitalizations — two fewer than reported Feb. 24, and three new COVID-positive cases, as of Monday afternoon.
This announcement comes just hours before Gov. Greg Abbott signed executive orders Tuesday, rescinding the mask mandate and social distancing requirements signed last fall.
STRAC, the trauma service area that includes Kerrville, no longer meets the definition of a high-hospitalization area, according to a Feb. 22 press release from Kerr County. High hospitalization is defined as when hospital capacity in a trauma service area exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days; low-hospitalization is when the rate is less than 15% for seven straight days, according to the recent executive order.
If the hospitalization rate in STRAC is considered high by March 10 and later, it will be up to the county judge to decide whether to impose COVID-19 restrictions, according to Abbott's order. Restrictions can't include penalties of fines or imprisonment, but authorized officials may remove violators from a location by force; and the county judge may not order businesses to reduce capacity to less than 50% of total occupancy, pursuant to GA-34(2)(c).
“We are finally gaining ground against this virus, so now is not the time to let up,” Thomas said. “Please continue to cover your face, wash your hands often, socially distance from others by at least 6 feet, frequently disinfect your home and workspaces and everything else we’ve been asking you to do since this began. Together, we will come out the other side of this pandemic stronger.”
Vaccine registration is still available for anyone wanting to add themselves to a wait list for when one becomes available. Peterson Regional Medical Center Preregistration Call Center may be reached 8:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at 800-208-3611, or the process can be completed online at https://www.research.net/r/PetersonHealth.
Vaccine distribution is prioritized according to Texas health mandates: health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 years of age or older, those 18-64 years old with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
The Kerr County COVID-19 Vaccine call center remains open during business hours, Mondays-Fridays, at 830-315-5900.
