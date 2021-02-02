Kerr County officials announced COVID-19 vaccines are available for Tier 1A and Tier 1B individuals. An appointment is required.
Qualified people should register for an appointment online at https://vaccine.heb.com/scheduler. Anyone without internet access can call 800-811-8620 to register.
Those with appointments to receive the vaccine must print out and bring the consent form to your appointment, along with a copy of your insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.
Vaccinations will be given at the Kerrville First United Methodist Church Activity Center located at 321 Thompson Drive In Kerrville.
