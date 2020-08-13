Debby Williams was beside herself Aug. 6 as she watched her sister, Joy, lose hope and struggle to deal with the isolation imposed by pandemic restrictions at a local nursing home.
Per government restrictions, physical contact isn’t allowed between patients and their visitors at nursing homes. Although the state announced this month that some indoor visits are permitted — as long as plexiglass barriers were used and there haven’t been recent cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff — local nursing homes appear to be sticking to outdoor visits only for now. This means visits are allowed mostly at doors or windows that must remain closed.
Debby and Joy meet through the latter’s bedroom window, which can’t be raised more than about 3 inches.
“She’ll sit there and say, ‘Sissy, I just want you to hug me, and she’ll stick her fingers out through the screen,” Debby said. “She’ll kiss my finger through the window.’”
Debby said she tried to get permission to have physical contact with her sister by wearing full personal protective equipment, but the facility wouldn’t allow it, she said.
When the sisters met at Joy’s window on Aug. 10, she seemed to be doing a little better emotionally, although she clearly wasn’t happy, and both women were in tears at times. They haven’t been able to hug one another and enjoy life the way they used to before the visitation restrictions were imposed in March.
“I would visit her three or four times a week and take her out to eat at Popeyes and go shopping with her, and now I can’t get her to laugh about anything or find happiness in anything,” Debby said on Aug. 6.
Joy, who has severe Alzheimer’s Disease, is not able to live with her older sister anymore due to her needs. Joy had run away a few times and police had to find her. Even after Adult Protective Services stepped in and saw to it she got the constant supervision she needed, Joy even got away from the nursing home.
“She ran from them and the police had to put up a blockade to catch her,” Debby said. “She used to be so feisty, she was the rebel. She just isn’t there anymore, particularly since she’s been in isolation or quarantine for the last four months. It’s like nobody cares. It’s like they are the forgotten people.”
Even inside long-term care facilities, life is different.
“From what the nurses say, they all have to eat in their rooms; they can’t go to the dining room and I guess that’s understandable, but some of them are used to not having anyone visit. I don’t know how their families are handling it, just know how my family is handling it and today was just the straw that broke the camel’s back. She says it almost every time, ‘Please take me out of here.’”
Nursing home residents can interact with one another and staff, but Debby said “it’s not the same” as being with a family member. On a bad day, Joy will walk around the facility carrying her belongings, hoping to leave.
“I had bought her clothes the other day and she still has the tags on them and they’re all packed in her little bag,” Debby said. “She loves those Walmart pecan pies, and I took her those and she hasn’t even eaten them. She has given up hope, she says, ‘Sissy, I can’t anymore.’”
Nursing homes must abide by stringent guidelines, which involve taking the temperatures of everyone who comes in daily, asking them screening questions and requiring them to wear face masks. According to Aug. 6 guidance from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, conditions a facility must meet to conduct limited outdoor visitation include 1) No confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in staff in the last 14 days 2) No active positive cases in residents 3) Any facility previously experiencing an outbreak that has fully recovered must be adequately staffed and following adequate infection control procedures, and 4) Facility staff are being tested for COVID-19 weekly.
There are nearly 20 long-term care facilities across Kerrville, most of whose residents are at an increased risk of severe complications should they contract COVID-19.
According to The Associated Press, of almost 475,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by the state since tracking of the outbreak began in early March, 14,500 were residents of nursing homes and assisted-living centers and 9,514 were employees. Of almost 8,100 who died of the disease, 2,011 were nursing home and assisted-living center residents.
There’s been a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in nursing homes, according to an Aug. 11 report released by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The report appears to indicate that high numbers of COVID-19 infections in a community is correlated with increases in infections in the community’s nursing homes.
“As experts have repeatedly noted, COVID-19 cases in a surrounding community is a top factor in outbreaks in nursing homes,” states an Aug. 12 AHCA press release. “Dr. David Grabowski, professor of Health Care Policy, Harvard Medical School recently stated, ‘According to preliminary research presented, larger facilities located in urban areas with large populations, particularly in counties with a higher prevalence of COVID-19 cases, were more likely to have reported cases.’”
A coronavirus outbreak at a Missouri City nursing home, outside of Houston, recently killed 17 residents, according to The Associated Press. As of Aug. 11, the counties of Harris and Fort Bend — where this city is — had 86,563 and 10,021 infections since the pandemic hit Texas.
The problem with COVID-19 in nursing homes isn’t new; three months ago, for example, one nursing home in Austin had more than 35 infected residents, according to Fox 7 Austin. Earlier restrictions began with screening of visitors, but those measures ramped up after it was clear nursing homes were being hit hard. There were outbreaks at at least eight nursing homes and senior care facilities around Austin, which affected 96 residents and 67 staff members. At least 15 residents and one health care worker died in Austin.
During their meeting on Aug. 10, Debby told her sister to be strong and promised her they would be closer soon.
Joy’s son, who lives in New Braunfels, is able to visit her almost every weekend, but he’s also not allowed to touch his mother, with whom he was recently reunited.
“My sister gave him up for adoption when she was 16 and we just found him not even a year ago, but he loves her — she’s his mom,” Debby said. “And we’ve been looking for him for years.”
Debby hopes that Gov. Greg Abbott will further relax visitation restrictions. She’s been writing letters and encouraging her friends to do so as well. A rally in support of more visitation rights at nursing homes was held at the state capitol on Aug. 8.
“I just wish just once he (Abbott) could stand at my sister’s window and go through what we go through,” Debby said. “He just has to know what he’s done. He’s killing my sister.”
