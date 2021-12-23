Good news has arrived just in time for Christmas with the latest local COVID-19 update released Wednesday, Dec. 22, by William B. “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management coordinator.
“Our active cases of the novel coronavirus have dropped to 148 from the 254 cases reported on Thursday of last week, Dec. 16,” said Thomas. “This is a great indication that we’re keeping COVID-19 in check here through a busy gathering season of the holidays. We want to see the new active case numbers and our hospitalization counts remain low, so please practice safety precautions when you do find yourselves in crowds for Christmas or New Year’s parties over the next week,” said Thomas.
Thomas pointed out that COVID-19 vaccines have proven effective against the spread of the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“The advisory committee’s recommendation reaffirms that receiving any COVID-19 vaccine is better than being unvaccinated, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine does remain available for use,” said Thomas.
He also urged vaccine providers to continue giving that vaccine to those who specifically request it.
Thomas’ comment refers to the news release by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they prefer the mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of Thursday, Dec. 23, Peterson Health has reported seven admissions, none vaccinated, and no patients confined to the ICU.
The Kerrville Independent School District has not updated its website since Dec. 16, when it showed 10 COVID-19 cases across the district.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care, 130 W. Main St., offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays.
To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, Option 2.
