The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated the recommended quarantine period for those who test positive for COVID-19. Based on evidence that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmissions occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after, those people who test positive should isolate for five days, and if asymptomatic at that time, can leave isolation, as long as they continue to wear a mask for five additional days to minimize risk of transmission to others.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated the recommended quarantine period for those who test positive for COVID-19. Based on evidence that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmissions occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after, those people who test positive should isolate for five days, and if asymptomatic at that time, can leave isolation, as long as they continue to wear a mask for five additional days to minimize risk of transmission to others.
Additionally, the CDC has updated the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19. For those who are unvaccinated or are more than six months past their mRNA dose (Moderna and Pfizer) and are at least two months past the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the CDC recommends a quarantine of five days, followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.
If a five-day quarantine is not feasible, then the CDC suggests it is important that an exposed person wear a “well fitting mask” at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure. A test after day five is also suggested.
“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director. “CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission and take a test before you gather.”
Peterson Health reports 11 admitted patients, with two in the ICU, a substantial increase over recents weeks. Kerr County health officials announced they have seen 27 new positive cases across the county, 12 vaccinated. There have been no additional deaths, so the total still stands at 142.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care, 130 W. Main St., offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays.
To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, Option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.