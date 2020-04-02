Joining other cities dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Ingram pushed its municipal election to Nov. 3 — the same day as the general election.
The election originally was scheduled for May 2.
The city council made that decision on Thursday during a special meeting. Kerrville is expected to formally make that same decision during a special meeting on Friday.
Two alderman seats and the mayor’s spot are up for election. David Britton, Rocky Hawkins, Jim Lopez, and William Warren are seeking the alderman seats. According to Ingram’s election system, the two candidates who obtain the most votes win. Mayor Brandon Rowan is running unopposed.
Depending on the outcome of the election, the city could experience a significant change in direction regarding its ongoing, multi-million-dollar wastewater project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.