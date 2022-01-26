Admission numbers at Peterson Regional Medical Center as of Wednesday, reached 41 COVID-19 cases, a number it has not seen since September 2022. Seven patients are confined to the ICU.
Kerr County reported 58 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday and a total of 153 deaths. According to William B. “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County Emergency services coordinator, recorded deaths are updated as they come into the Texas Department of State Health Service, which means a death recorded in Harris County of a person who is registered as living in Kerr County could take a few days to be reported.
“So, if a COVID related death gets reported today and the death was actually (on Jan. 15,) they (DSHS) will go back and change all the numbers over again,” Thomas said.
The three new deaths reported on Wednesday were not necessarily deaths that occured since Tuesday, but rather were reported to the DSHS on Wednesday. They are new deaths, but not necessarily recent deaths.
The Kerrville Independent School District reported on Wednesday they have 272 cases of COVID-19 across the district, a number that is 48 fewer than the 330 reported on Jan. 21. All campuses have cases, including Tivy High School, 65 cases; Hill Country High School, three; Hal Peterson Middle School, 34; B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School, 18; Daniels Elementary, 31; Nimitz Elementary, 25; Starkey Elementary, 45; Tally Elementary, 26; Non-Campus Staff, nine; The Early Childhood Center, nine and the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program, seven.
As of Jan. 18, the public can order free at-home tests through a new federal testing initiative. Order the free test at www.covidtests.gov. Up to four tests may be ordered per household and will be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will not be a doctor on location, but an employee will be available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go to www.petersonhealth.com and follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those who have insurance, their provider will be billed.
