Kerr County saw the addition of two more local resident fatalities from the novel coronavirus, county officials announced late Tuesday.
“The pair of deaths of permanent Kerr County residents were both reported on June 16 — one posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services, which usually means the death occurred outside the county, and the other posted by Peterson Regional Medical Center here in Kerrville,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
The two fatalities bring the death total for the county to 91 people since the pandemic began in 2020.
“Just when things start to feel almost normal, here is this grim reminder that we still need to keep up with our safety protocols. Our sympathies go out to their families and friends, and our warning to stay safe and protect yourself and those around you stays in place,” Thomas said.
He said the county’s active case count, which had been headed downward or stayed steady in recent weeks, has taken a slight uptick to 29 current confirmed cases.
Aggregating data from Peterson Health and DSHS Region 8, Thomas issued the following update on the local pandemic situation:
- 29 active cases of COVID-19 virus confirmed among local citizens in the county.
- 4,470 recoveries of Kerr County residents once confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus, but who have since “timed out” beyond the short-term complications of the illness.
- 91 fatalities
- 7 hospitalizations – The number of patients in PRMC in Kerrville receiving treatment for active COVID-19 infection. This number was last posted on Friday, June18, and showed an increase by three inpatients.)
Updated numbers on vaccine distribution are:
- 150 vaccines were distributed June 1-2, when Texas Military Department personnel administered the second shot of the Moderna vaccine in a Kerr County clinic.
- 20,100 total vaccines have been allocated, which have been issued to date to all of the providers in Kerr County.
- 35,692 vaccines have been received and administered to Kerr County residents, no matter where they received their inoculations. This number includes all the people “fully vaccinated” whether that means receiving the one-dose vaccine or either of the two-dose vaccines.
- 17,133 people fully vaccinated are those in the county who have received their full COVID-19 vaccine.
