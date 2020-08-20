If there's one thing that we've learned about the coronavirus pandemic it's engendered a whole lot of complaining.
From having to wear masks, to those not wearing masks or those who won't social distance — there's a complaint for everyone.
However, local restaurants have often felt the bulk of these complaints. In year's past, restaurant inspections have generally focused on food safety and complaints related to it, but 2020 has proven to be very different.
This year Kerrville's inspectors received 28 complaints between March 1 and July 31 about restaurants in the city — almost all of them about rules related to coronavirus. Of those 30 complaints, inspectors found 12 substantiated problems.
City of Kerrville Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus said most were dealing with not wearing masks, or too many people sitting too close together.
In 2019, by comparison, city inspectors received 37 complaints and found problems at 11 restaurants. In 2018, those numbers were 34 complaints and 11 substantiated findings.
In January and February of 2020, inspectors received just three complaints. However, by the end of March, as the coronavirus pandemic hit, inspectors were receiving nearly daily calls.
Of the seven complaints filed in March, inspectors found five problems, but not related to food safety. In fact, it was almost like someone made serial complaints at restaurants across the downtown area. Restaurants that have usually not had problems were suddenly faced with complaints.
From March 23-31, restaurants Pint & Plow, Bill's Barbecue, Hill Country Cafe and Francisco's all received complaints — all about coronavirus-related issues. Pint & Plow had three complaints.
In June, inspectors received nine complaints — the most in three years. However, in July that number was reduced to just one.
