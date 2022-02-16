Kerr County health officials have announced a new death from COVID-19, bringing the total to 164. In addition, county officials report 11 new positive cases as of Wednesday.
Peterson Health reports 14 admissions from COVID-19, and four patients quarantined in the ICU.
The Kerrville Independent School District last updated their COVID-19 website on Friday, Feb. 11, and reported there were 28 cases district wide.
VACCINATIONS AND TESTING
A vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. It is sponsored by Kerr County Emergency Management and will be a drive-thru clinic. Entrance to the clinic will be through the west side of the event center. The following vaccinations will be available:Moderna, ages 18 and older; Pfizer, ages 12 and older; Johnson & Johnson, ages 18 and older, and Pedi-Pfizer, ages 5-11.
Vaccinations are also available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have booster shots available, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go towww.petersonhealth.comand follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be billed.
