Kerr Offers COVID-19 Update
Hospitalizations Down, Active Cases Remain High
Kerr County plans to make its details public concerning its communitywide vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to Kerr Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
As of Jan. 15, active cases were at 405 — just short of the 420 active cases reported in the county’s last update on Monday, Thomas said.
Peterson Regional Medical Center said there were 19 new positive cases of the virus confirmed, 23 new cases on Thursday, 32 new cases on Wednesday and 22 new cases on Tuesday.
Recoveries went up by 297 cases to 2,820 from Monday’s report of 2,523, Thomas added.
“The good news for today is our hospitalizations are down to nearly half of what they were a week ago,” Thomas said.
PRMC reported 18 hospitalizations Friday of patients in Kerrville and being treated for COVID-19. Five of those patients were listed in the ICU.
“The bad news is we lost another resident to this virus,” he added.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that another permanent resident of Kerr County had succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the pandemic total to 49 fatalities in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.