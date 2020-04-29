Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith said the Texas National Guard is planning to set up a mobile coronavirus screening center for Saturday, but the city is still working out the details.
During Tuesday's city council meeting, Smith said the National Guard would announce the location and other details 48 hours before opening on Saturday. The hours of operation are expected to be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The screening is free but those interested have to be symptomatic and need an appointment in order to participate.
Smith said the details would be released on the city of Kerrville's website and social media.
