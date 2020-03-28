A staff member of The Kerrville Daily Times who was exposed to the coronavirus last week has tested negative for COVID-19.
Other employees who were tested after being exposed are still awaiting results.
Managing Editor Louis Amestoy said his wife, who works in the newspaper’s circulation and business offices, was told Friday afternoon by Peterson Health that her results were negative. Since finding out about the exposure on Monday afternoon, the couple has been in self-quarantine in their Kerrville home with their daughter.
“This is a really great bit of news after a very trying week,” Amestoy said. “We’ve gone through every gamut of emotion about this. We also prepared ourselves for the worse by telling our kids where to find important information on how to manage our estate. No one wants to have that conversation with their kids. We’ve been comforted by this community and the unbelievable support they’ve shown.”
During this period the newspaper has faced criticism from some in the community about the newspaper’s response to the exposure.
On Thursday, another newspaper reported that Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer ordered Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas to report the incident to the Texas Department of Health Services Wednesday morning, apparently forcing Villalpando to make a statement.
“No such thing happened,” Villalpando said. “State officials were well aware of what was happening here. I contacted the state myself Monday night, as well as Peterson hospital, after informing my employees.”
Villalpando said she also provided the state a list of employees believed to have had direct contact with the person who tested positive, and they have been contacting those employees individually.
She also was in contact with Peterson Health again Tuesday through Lisa Winters, Director of Marketing and Community Relations, as well as with a doctor from the hospital, among others. With all of them, she confirmed exposure, pending tests among her employees, and plans for self-quarantine.
Hierholzer’s concerns were brought about by an email to him and other local officials from a former Daily Times journalist, who accused the newspaper of covering up the positive test and claimed the newspaper asked its employees not to tell anyone. That email was sent to various public officials and other news outlets but wasn’t made available to the newspaper until Friday.
About half a dozen Times’ employees came into direct contact with a visitor to the newspaper office on March 16-17. That person was from the Houston area and tested positive for COVID-19 at some point on Monday. The Times’ staff was notified at about 5 p.m. on Monday, within minutes of Villalpando receiving the news. The newspaper has chosen not to identify the visitor due to federal privacy laws involving health care.
The news led to a challenging few days for the newspaper staff, some of whom had to self-quarantine based on their exposure, while others had to quickly adjust to new routines as the newspaper moved operations into a virtual environment.
“Our first concern was trying to figure out what was best for our employees — who and where they should be tested and relocating the others out of the building, while also continuing to serve readers and manage the business in a very trying time,” Villalpando said. “We were working hard through all of those issues, while at the same time working to issue a statement that would both accurately inform the public and meet health-related privacy and legal concerns.”
On Tuesday, four of the newspaper’s top managers were out of the office to be tested for the virus. In addition, Villalpando was also in contact with the newspaper’s owners — Southern Newspapers Inc. — about the response.
