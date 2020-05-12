As graduation and promotion season is upon, the coronavirus pandemic has completely shifted the plans for school districts across the Hill Country when it comes to those ceremonies.
Ingram Independent School District has decided to move Ingram Tom Moore High School’s graduation to 9 a.m. on June 6. Initially, the district had planned to have a ceremony on May 23.
The guidelines from the Texas Education Agency regarding graduation ceremonies are still stringent, including a ban on rehearsals and celebrations in large groups. The logistics of hosting an event that’s certain to attract several hundred people — if not more — is still something the school district is working to finalize.
Center Point will hold its graduation ceremony on June 5 at the high school’s football stadium. However, the details are still being developed. In a letter to parents, Center Point Superintendent Cody Newcomb said the health and safety of the community is his top priority.
“Please know that the health of our students, families, and community has been, and will continue to be, our number one priority,” Newcomb wrote. “ We also know that it is important for our seniors to receive the recognition they deserve to mark this special milestone. We look forward to celebrating our seniors on June 5 at Pirate stadium.”
Our Lady of Hills will hold a graduation ceremony on May 22 at 7 p.m. Principal Therese Schwarz said the school is still waiting for the direction of San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller on how to reopen churches, but hopes to have graduation at Notre Dame.
Comfort is still trying to finalize all the details, but plans on having a graduation ceremony at Bobcat Stadium on May 29 with all the social-distancing guidelines in place. Harper will host its graduation at Harper ISD Football Stadium on May 22 at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, the Harper Independent School District posted a document to its website listing all of the ceremony's restrictions. Harper will allow each graduate to bring a maximum of four guests and will require graduates to check in at the same time with their respective four guests. The school district will also forbid entry into the stadium less than than 30 minutes before the start of the ceremony.
Harper will issue assigned seating to each graduate's guest unit and will have families sit at least 6 feet apart. Graduates will remain 6 feet apart throughout the ceremony and Harper ISD superintendent Chris Stevenson will issue diplomas while wearing gloves. There will be no handshakes.
Harper ISD will livestream the ceremony on its Facebook page.
Kerrville Independent School District is also trying to finalize the logistics of its planned graduation ceremony on May 29.
When it comes to promotion ceremonies, Ingram has set dates for its fifth graders and eight graders. The fifth grade promotion drive-by parade will take place at 11 a.m., starting on Brave Run, on May 20, while the eighth grade parade will be later that day starting at 6 p.m. at Ingram Middle School.
Kerrville is hosting its drive-by graduation for fifth grade students on May 26 at the following times:
- Daniels Elementary 5-6 p.m.
- Nimitz Elementary 5-7 p.m.
- Starkey Elementary 5-7 p.m.
- Tally Elementary 5:30-7 p.m.
The Early Childhood Center will also hold an end-of-the-year parade on May 27 with the Head Start beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the Pre-K students celebrating at 6:30 p.m.
In order to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies, the high schools have to meet the following criteria from the state:
School systems must cap the number of total participants (inclusive of students, families, and
staff) to a level that can be managed in the outdoor venue to maximize social distancing, both
during the event and during entry and exit.
School employees and school facilities must comply with the guidance for School Employees
in School Facilities except as authorized by this guidance.
Students and parents (or legal guardians) must comply with the guidance on Student Non-
Instructional Visits except as authorized by this guidance.
Schools using non-school facilities to perform graduation or end-of-year promotion
ceremonies must ensure compliance as if the non-school facility were a school and as
authorized by this guidance.
Prior to attending the ceremony, participating students and attending family members must
be screened (via questioning) by school system employees for any of the following new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19:
Graduates or promoting students may only be brought together for one event per class or
breakout group. No rehearsals will be permitted.
Keep 6 feet or more of spacing between all participants, except that members of the same
household (five individuals or fewer, excluding the graduate if seated with the household) may be allowed to sit together in the audience but must be at least 6 feet away from any other family group at all times.
Hand sanitizer or hand washing stations must be available at all venue entrances.
School employees at the ceremony must be limited to the minimum number needed to logistically support the ceremony.
Diplomas or other documents may not be handed from person to person unless gloves are worn by those distributing diplomas or other documents to students.
Consistent with the actions taken by many institutions across the state, consider having all employees, students, or other visitors wear cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth) while inside any facilities, or if they will come within 6 feet of another person who is not a member of that person’s household, except when photos are taken. If available, they should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.
Care should be taken and effort must be made to mitigate virus exposure when participants come into contact with documents and other objects such as diplomas and awards.
School employees must be stationed appropriately to ensure compliance with all requirements and to limit congregation.
A robust communication plan must be in place to address steps to be taken before, during, and after the ceremony to ensure that participants are aware of safety protocols at the ceremony and explicit instructions to graduates or promoting students not to congregate outside of school sponsored ceremonies or events.
School officials should communicate with students’ families prior to the ceremony to determine how many family members will be attending so they can plan appropriately to implement social distancing measures, logistics, and other safety measures.
Assigned seating for members of the audience should be considered to more efficiently ensure separation between household groups.
Specific plans should be developed for arrivals and departures to ensure appropriate social distancing.
