The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Texas rose to 26 on Friday, and on Thursday a 44-year-old New Braunfels man died from the virus.
Adolph Mendez, 44, had lived in New Braunfels for the past 14 years and taught at Oakwood Church, reported The Herald-Zeitung, sister paper to The Kerrville Daily Times.
Mendez was informed Tuesday that he’d tested positive for the virus, after having been tested last week. He died at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin from complications associated with the virus.
His daughter described him as perfectly healthy with no underlying health conditions, and his wife told The Herald-Zeitung that he worked out, ate healthy, took vitamins every day and didn’t smoke or drink.
Mendez is survived by his wife and six children.
Across Texas there were now more than 2,000 cases. In nearby Kendall County the count rose to four, there are two cases in Llano, one in Uvalde and one in Medina. There are still no reported cases of COVID-19 in Kerr or Gillespie counties.
