If there’s one thing we’ve learned about the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that it can bring out the best in people, and it can certainly bring out the worst in them.
On Monday, we were informed that members of our staff had been exposed to COVID-19 by someone who had visited the newspaper’s office March 16-17 from Houston. That person was informed on Monday that they had tested positive for the virus.
The good news is that we were told late Friday that one of our employees tested negative. We should also take a moment to consider that the person who visited us had no idea they were infected and is fighting a virus that has no cure. Compassion for them should be paramount, especially as more than 100,000 people have been infected.
As of today, the scale of what’s happening across Texas continues to unfold, and we’re nowhere near out of the woods on this pandemic.
On Friday, there were 1,937 cases of coronavirus across the state, and 26 deaths have been reported. The virus has disrupted every facet of our lives.
It’s also made people panicky and fearful. Out of that, it’s easy to point a finger at people for how they handle situations. That’s certainly what has happened to The Kerrville Daily Times. We understand it, and we accept the criticism of those critical of us for not immediately printing a story about the exposure.
However, there are many things to consider, from the safety of our employees to the timing of when complete information was received to the many legal considerations regarding privacy and employee relations. It was not an easy time for our staff.
When this newspaper found out about the exposure, Publisher Carlina Villalpando immediately notified the employees just before 5 p.m. Monday. That left no time for employees to be tested or consult doctors, and at that point, employees only knew they may have been exposed but not when, to what extent or by whom.
State public health officials knew about the exposure on Monday, and other officials were informed on Tuesday, as employees began to be tested with the explanation that they had been exposed to a known positive person. We were then able to tell employees more about how and when they were exposed, and we were finally able to report the exposure in story form online on Wednesday and in print on Thursday.
And our managing editor has made many public and candid statements online over the last three days about his personal experience being exposed and in quarantine.
Could we have been faster? Certainly. However, we needed to get it right.
We will continue to face significant challenges coming out of this crisis. Our business has suffered greatly, even before this week, and we’ve been faced with many difficult decisions in the last few days, including impacting the future of our workforce. We know that other small businesses in this community are facing similar situations. It’s a scary time.
At the end of the day, this is a crisis that is going to dominate our lives for the weeks and months to come. This is a virus that attacks our bodies, but it does not attack our empathy for our fellow residents. It does not attack our faith in our community. It certainly does not attack the commitment, resilience and persistence of our employees.
We will continue to tell the story of this community as we’ve done for a century, and we look forward to telling the story about how Kerrville, Kerr County and the Hill Country we all know and love has come out of it better and stronger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.