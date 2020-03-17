All public events at Schreiner University have been canceled, most students must move out of residence halls, and courses will transition to an online-only environment.
Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick, who announced these changes this afternoon, indicated graduation ceremonies could be canceled as well. That decision will be made by April 3, he said.
“We definitely will host some sort of graduation experience,” said McCormick in the press release issued this afternoon. “It may be moved to a new date or held in an alternative fashion.”
The switch to virtual classes will be made Monday.
“This will look different for each course, and we are assuming that Monday will be a ‘soft’ start to these virtual learning environments as we learn where challenges and obstacles exist,” McCormick said in the release.
This change affects campuses in Brownsville and El Paso as well. University offices in Kerrville, Brownsville and El Paso will remain open, but gatherings will be limited to 10 people or less when spaces don’t allow for “social distancing.” Social distancing is a CDC recommendation of avoiding physical touch, maintaining a distance of 6 feet, and avoiding large gatherings. Academic support services will begin operating virtually on Monday as well, and more information will be provided at a later date about how to use those services.
Courses will continue and end according to the established academic calendar.
The university had intended to operate somewhat normally, but the situation changed Monday after the White House recommended people avoid gatherings of more than 10 people
“Across the country, states, cities, and municipalities — including the City of Kerrville — are heeding the federal government’s guidelines,” McCormick said in the release. “All of us who have been monitoring this situation over the past several weeks and were planning to stay operational are heartbroken by this turn of events. We know that many of our students, faculty, and staff are heartbroken, too. In this moment, our priority is identifying the next steps in providing educational continuity to students and ensuring they are not disadvantaged financially by the steps we are having to take due to this situation.”
Unless there are extenuating circumstances, students must move off campus beginning March 20 and no later than March 29, the release states. A reservation system is available online at https://bit.ly/2WkXGZl for students to identify the time slot in which they want to move out. Students who have extenuating circumstances are to contact the Dean of Students by email.
“Our goal with this reservation system is to limit the number of people who gather in a residence hall or apartment at any one time,” states the release. “Staff will be on hand to help students move out.”
