The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at two mass clinics next week in cities located in the same trauma region as Kerr County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services will host a vaccination clinic Tuesday, March 9, in Rocksprings in Edwards County and another on Thursday, March 11, in Crystal City in Zavala County.
To register online for the Rocksprings clinic, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DAAA92AA5FFCF8-edwards. Shots will be administered at eh Rocksprings Fairgrounds Park Building, Texas Highway 377 North in Rocksprings.Shots in that clinic will be administered next Thursday in the Zavala County Nutrition Center, 1210 7th Avenue in Crystal City.
To register online for the Crystal City clinic, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DAAA92AA5FFCF8-zavala1. Shots at Crystal City clinic will be administered Thursday, March 11, in the Zavala County Nutrition Center, 1210 7th Avenue in Crystal City.
Anyone without access to internet can call 210-949-2121 to speak with a DSHS Region 8 staff member who will assist with scheduling.
Registrations will be closed as soon as those slots are filled.
Appointments are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Currently, vaccines are available to Tiers 1A and 1B. This includes school and daycare personnel. Those individuals are people who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools; Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff members and bus drivers); and those who work at or for licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers.
Tier 1A includes health care workers and first responders, while 1B includes those older than 65 years of age and those between 18-64 years of age who have an underlying medical condition that makes them susceptible to severe COVID-19 illness.
