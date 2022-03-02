Kerr County has reported two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 177, as of Wednesday.
“The latest DSHS data shows we have 23 active cases, so I think the current omicron wave has subsided substantially,” said William “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management coordinator. “The sad part of this pandemic is the loss of 177 Kerr County residents to the Sars-COVID2 virus.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current rise in deaths echoes the rise in omicron cases and will follow the drop in cases, with a lag time of about two weeks.
The Kerrville Independent School District, which reports its COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis, reported on Friday, Feb. 25, that there were five cases across the district’s schools.
Peterson Health is no longer reporting on its COVID-19 cases, according to their website, referring people instead to the Kerr County COVID-19 status page.
VACCINATIONS AND TESTING
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have booster shots available, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go towww.petersonhealth.comand follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be billed.
