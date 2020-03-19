Tips for staying safe from the new coronavirus include staying home and avoiding people, but nonetheless, bills and tasks still demand attention. Those who have access to a phone or the computer can still accomplish their tasks while social distancing. Here’s a list of links and/or numbers for those unavoidable to-dos:
• Kerrville Public Utility Board bill payments: 1-855-382-9918 or kpub.smarthub.coop
• Taxes: 830-792-2241 or co.kerr.tx.us/tax/payments
• Vehicle registration renewals: 830-792-2241 or txdmv.gov/motorists/register-your-vehicle (A note from a Kerr County press release: “There is no requirement for a title application to be submitted within a specified time. As a result, the delinquent transfer penalty does not apply to any title application submitted between March 16 and 60 days after the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles provides notice that normal titling services are to be resumed.”)
• Voter registration applications or address changes: 830-792-2242 or webservices.sos.state.tx.us/forms/5-15f.pdf (A note from a Kerr County press release: Calling will result in a voter application being sent to you in the mail. If accessed online, the form will need to be printed. Either way, the form must be physically mailed to: Kerr County Tax Office, 700 Main St., Ste. 124, Kerrville, TX 78028.)
