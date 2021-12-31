In the final COVID-19 update for 2021, Peterson Health reported 10 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center with four of them confined to the ICU.
Kerr County’s website shows they have seen 56 new positive cases, 22 of them vaccinated, but no new COVID-19 related deaths, keeping the total at 142. Positive cases are on the rise, but hospitalizations and deaths from the virus have remained low.
Although COVID-19 vaccines remain effective in preventing severe disease, recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest their effectiveness at preventing infection or severe illness wanes over time, especially in people ages 65 years and older. The recent emergence of the omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19, according to the CDC.
The CDC reported that data from clinical trials showed that a booster shot increased the immune response in trial participants who finished a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna primary series six months earlier or who received a Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccine two months earlier.
With an increased immune response, vaccinated people should have improved protection against becoming infected with COVID-19. According to the CDC, a person with a full series of immunizations, including the booster shot, is 15-20 times less likely to contract COVID-19.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care, 130 W. Main St., offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays.
To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
