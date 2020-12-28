A regional livestock show that draws thousands of people to Kerrville annually has been cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19.
Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show had been scheduled for Jan. 15 to Jan. 23, and although stock show association officials had a coronavirus prevention plan in place, state health officials declined to approve the event.
"Due to the high expectations of increased COVID-19 cases, the state official responsible for approving our mass-gathering application did not approve it," said Steve Bauer, president of the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show, in a letter and video. "This leaves us feeling disappointed and frustrated. Yet we knew this was a possibility."
Bauer said there are no plans to cancel the 2021 county show, however, but it will require "restructuring and planning." Kerr County extension agents and ag teachers will be kept in the loop and the association will release more information on the county show when available.
"If you're a Kerr County exhibitor, watch our webpage and social media for updates," Bauer said.
During Monday's commissioners court meeting, Precinct 3 Kerr County Commissioner Jonathan Letz said most county-level shows in surrounding areas have not cancelled their county shows, although shows in larger areas such as San Angelo, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio are "up in the air."
"It's disappointing on so many levels," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris. "All we got to blame it on is this China virus."
