Peterson Health announced Wednesday evening a pre-registration system that will allow Kerr County residents to be put on a wait list for the COVID-19 vaccine. Fire Chief Eric Maloney described explained how the process works at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting held at the Cailloux Theater.
“That will provide our citizens an opportunity to sign up on a waiting list or preregistration — not scheduling a date that you’re going to come in for the vaccine, because it’s still based on allocation. It does allow you to get on a wait list that will be sorted by the tier,” Maloney said.
The pre-registration process can be done online or over the phone.
The website, https://www.research.net/r/PetersonHealth, will be live at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Peterson Health emphasized this is pre-registration only for COVID-19 vaccines allocated to PRMC in a statement released Wednesday.
“It will not be applicable to local pharmacies or other COVID-19 vaccine providers who receive vaccines. If you wish to receive a vaccine from a provider other than Peterson Health, you will need to register with or contact the specific vaccine provider,” the statement read.
Information submitted to the pre-registration system is secure, and information will be protected, Peterson Health stated. The information entered will be used only by Peterson Health to prioritize vaccine administration according to the State of Texas mandates as follows:
Healthcare Workers
Residents of long-term care facilities
People 65 years of age and older
People 18-64 years of age with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness
Those who register will receive notification of their appointment date and time when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. Anyone without an email address or who are unable to complete the registration online can call the Pre-Registration Call Center at 1-800-208-3611 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Another allocation of vaccine is expected to be announced no later than Friday, and health officials are readying to begin vaccinating Tier 1B, which are high-risk citizens and frontline workers.
“We are very confident that we have taken care of phase 1A here, the health care workers. The majority of health care workers in Kerr County have either received the vaccine through us or through another means on their own. There’s still opportunity for them if someone still needs that,” he said.
Any Tier 1A or 1B residents who have not received their vaccine will be given priority for upcoming allotments.
“There are 14,000 residents in Kerr County who are over 65 (years old), and there are an additional 14,000 between 16 and 64 (years old) with any medical condition. So, we’re looking at both of those. There are more to that 1B tier, but that’s 28,000 we need to focus on in Tier 1B,” Maloney said.
The current COVID-19 case count is 186 active and 79 deaths. This is the lowest active COVID case numbers have been since Nov. 19, 2020 at 72 cases. January was the peak month with 798 active cases.
Oct. 28, 2020 is the lowest for hospitalizations, which were as high as 34 in January, and are back down to five as of Tuesday, Maloney reported.
“We do monitor that very closely,” he said.
Last week’s public testing clinic performed 881 tests, he said.
“That is a positive overall in regard to that it takes the pressure off the health care system,” he said.
City officials are working on organizing another testing clinic but do not have a set date as of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.