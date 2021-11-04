Although Peterson Health did not update its website Thursday, Nov. 4, there are numbers from Kerr County, including the notice that one additional person has died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 135. No new positive cases were reported by the county.
The Kerrville Independent School District has not updated its website since Thursday, Oct. 28, but are reporting that there are four cases across the district, centered in two schools, Nimitz Elementary with three cases and Tally Elementary with one case.
BY THE NUMBERS
66 total active cases, a reduction of 9 cases
6,375 total recovered cases, an increase of 9 cases
26,439 people (51.47% of the county population) have at least one vaccination (+55)
23,355 people (45.47% of the county population) have been fully vaccinated (+74)
Vaccination Locations
H-E-B on Main Street,830-896-0227
H-E-B on Sidney Baker Street,830-792-5465
Walmart on Junction Highway, walk-ins accepted,830-896-5511
Peterson Urgent Care on Main Street — Weekly time slots are available at 7:30-8:30 a.m., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Appointment required. Call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Kerrville VA Hospital — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday,in the reception hall of the main building.
For those wishing to get the booster shot, Pfizer is available at most locations
The Moderna booster is now available for those age 65 and older and people under 65 with underlying conditions. Check with your pharmacy or doctor to check availability.
