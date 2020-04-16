Gina Wood sat in the driver’s seat of a green Chevy Silverado, waiting for food. It was the first time she had been to the Christian Assistance Ministry, but her current circumstances necessitated it.
Two weeks ago Wood, 40, of Harper, was laid off from her job at a local restaurant. Like many, her position was a casualty of COVID-19. With a husband who is on VA disability and four kids between them, that income was very necessary.
For the first few weeks, they used savings to get by. But with that getting low and everyone out of work, they needed help, Wood said.
On Thursday, help came in the form of two bags of groceries, which included canned fruits, and vegetables, soup, meat, eggs and milk.
Though some in Wood’s situation might be discouraged, she was hopeful about the present and future.
“I am a firm believer in God,” she said. “So, whatever happens, happens. I am not too worried about it. I just keep doing the next right thing.”
Wood is one of many experiencing sudden, unexpected unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. And with that reality comes the need for the basics — food being chief among them.
As the unemployment numbers continue to rise, area nonprofits that distribute food are seeing significant increases in the number of people served.
“Normally, what I would spend in a whole year of food, I foresee that I am going to spend that in three months,” said Beth Palmer, outreach ministry director for Kerrville First United Methodist Church and Light on the Hill.
Mustard Seed Ministry, an outreach of Kerrville FUMC, typically provides food for 400 to 500 people in one month. As of Wednesday, they had served 1,700 people (over 650 families) in the past month.
At Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM), volunteers have served 129 new clients in 23 days, out of a total 1,564 people represented by 550 cars. That’s compared to the typical maybe 25 new clients in a month.
Volunteers with the Hope4Health initiative have distributed about 150 lunches weekly for school children since March 23 at the Doyle School Community Center. Monroe’s East End Grill has provided the lunches.
In addition, Hope4Health has distributed 82 bags of nonperishable food items donated by Mustard Seed Ministries each week since March 23.
The service these ministries are providing in terms of food is just one indicator of how this pandemic is affecting people in communities across the nation.
In the past month from the week ending March 7 to the week ending April 4, unemployment claims in Kerr County have skyrocketed.
Six people filed unemployment claims the first week in March, followed by nine people the second week, 135 people the third week, 285 people the fourth week and 657 people the week ending April 4, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission.
Increases have also been seen in Kendall and Gillespie counties, which saw 394 people and 280 people, respectively, file unemployment claims the week ending April 4 compared with 13 and 3 the week ending March 7.
The same kind of increases were seen in that timeframe at the state level where more than 313,000 people filed unemployment claims statewide the week ending April 4. The number of claims filed decreased statewide for the two weeks following.
“We’re buying a lot more food because we’re serving a lot more,” Palmer, with Mustard Seed Ministry, said.
Prior to COVID-19, Mustard Seed was open a couple of times per week and people could come in, eat a hot meal and select the food they wanted to take off the shelves.
Now, because they cannot do that, people drive-thru and receive pre-bagged food along with a homemade meal to-go that can be heated and eaten. The ministry also has partnered with the local Food Relief Hotline and Kerr Connect to deliver food to people in need who lack access to transportation.
In addition to increased numbers, Palmer has seen a change in demographic.
Previously, Mustard Seed would serve a lot of the older residents who were living on a tight budget, disabled or in between jobs and needed some food assistance.
While they still are seeing those people, they also are seeing younger people who have lost jobs or been furloughed because of the pandemic.
Palmer said as another example of the demand, prior to COVID-19 the San Antonio Food Bank delivered to Kerr County multiple times per month and Palmer would accept a delivery once per month. Now, she said, she needs a delivery every time the food bank comes.
At Society of St. Vincent de Paul, volunteers are operating the food pantry in the same drive-thru manner.
John McCalla, vice president for food pantry, said the pantry continues to be open three days a week, but instead of being able to come inside and select items, people have to drive-thru a line and receive pre-bagged items.
Prior to COVID-19, the food pantry typically served 35-40 families each time they were open. April 6 they saw a spike with 73 families, but this past Monday they saw a drop with only 24 families. From March 14 to April 13, the ministry has distributed food to 510 households for 1,700 people.
McCalla speculated that people could have received their stimulus checks so they did not need to come this week. The families can come once per month.
Even with the fluctuating figures, it is clear new people are in need.
“We are seeing a lot of families that we’ve never served before,” McCalla said, adding that is based on brief interviews with the recipients and the fact that they are new in the database. “So even though our numbers recently are down a bit, in the last month, we’ve seen a lot of new families.”
The Salvation Army is one ministry that is not seeing an overabundance of people. Capt. David Swyers said that might be because people are hesitant to sleep in a shelter with others who could have the virus.
The ministry continues to serve to-go dinners daily with numbers served fluctuating between 14 on the low side and 60 on the high side, Swyers said.
Though the pandemic has changed operations a bit for several of these nonprofits and, for some, reduced the services they can provide, Lynnette Cooper, CAM treasurer, said her concern is for her clients.
“Our hearts hurt for them,” Cooper said. “We just are hoping this will be over soon. We want to help all our clients where they need it the most.”
Food Relief
- Kerrville Food Relief Hotline 830-258-1234. From April 6-15, the hotline received 45 calls.
- Mustard Seed Ministries, 610 Methodist Encampment Road, distributes food 1-3 p.m. on Mondays.
- Christian Assistance Ministry, 521 Barnett St., 2-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- St. Vincent de Paul, 1145 Broadway, distributes food from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.
- Doyle School Community Center, 110 W. Barnett St., distributes food from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
To donate to a food relief fund for the four groups, contact the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country at 830-896-8811 or visit Hill Country Strong Fund.
