For Faith Bradberry, a third- through fifth-grade science teacher in Hunt Independent School District, a lot of her teaching pre-COVID-19 was done through in-class lectures.
The students had journals, which were composition books they used to collect information about what they learned.
When schools closed and learning went remote because of the pandemic, Bradberry had to make some changes. She uses Google Classroom, an online platform, to communicate with students.
There, she posts assignments and videos, provides links to materials and reviews student work. Wednesdays are class days when Bradberry meets with all her classes individually on Zoom, a videoconferencing app. She spends half of the 30-minute sessions delivering instruction and the other half letting the students talk.
“I’m really proud of our kids and I’m really proud of our school community and families,” she said. “It’s been (an) amazing thing and I can’t wait to see all these happy faces again.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic has closed Texas schools for the remainder of the year, students have grown used to learning digitally, using online platforms to receive and submit school work. And while the shift to using this learning style full-time has been challenging, educators say it’s a move in the right direction.
“I think it’s moving more to 21st Century learning to have kids use Google Chromebooks and research and learning and show that they are producing products in different ways,” Bradberry said. “... I think it’s something that will extend their learning for years to come.”
Online Instruction
One of the first hurdles to implementing all-virtual instruction was access. Though many students had personal digital devices — be it laptops, desktops or tablets — others did not. Some did not have internet access at home.
Daniels Elementary School third-grade teacher Megan Russ praised the way Kerrville ISD met the technology needs for families that didn’t have access to the internet or devices.
“The speed at which our kids got access to internet or hot spots or school-issued iPads was outstanding, I think, pretty amazing,” Russ said.
The Kerrville Public School Foundation provided $75,000 to help the school district get laptops to check out to students. The district also ordered 400 wireless hot spots to provide internet connectivity to families without broadband services.
Ingram and Hunt school districts issued devices such as laptops or tablets to homes that needed them and worked to get internet access to families in need.
Once the technology was available, the next step was to get students and parents familiar with the online learning platforms, most of which the students had used before, but not to this extent.
Bradberry said Hunt ISD wanted to make online learning something students could navigate independently. Though it has taken time to get there, she has seen growth.
“I think we figured it out now,” she said. “I think the first three or four weeks were rough with learning how to learn from home.”
Hunt parent Josie Livingston said her second- and fourth-grader have adjusted well.
“I think the applications they have used have been very appropriate for the age group and they have been able to self-drive their learning,” she said.
Though Bradberry is not physically in the classroom with her students, her interaction with them is quite high.
“I spend Monday-Friday on the phone or doing private Zoom (videoconference) or helping somebody with something,” Bradberry said. “I spend more time on my computer than I would normally teaching in the classroom.”
Schools have tried to keep some fun in the mix. Livingston said apart from the core subject work her daughters do, they have learned the Macarena and other dances in Zoom PE; had an art assignment to draw a picture for a nursing home resident; and, in music, are learning to sing “Lean on Me.”
“I’ve been very impressed with … how organized the school has been and how easy the transition has been,” said Livingston, whose family moved to Hunt last summer.
In Kerrville ISD, kindergarten through fourth-grade students use Seesaw to complete lessons. The platform, which some teachers described as a bit like Facebook in its features, is organized into sections so students can see each class. A journal allows students to save all their work. Teachers can make notes on students’ work and provide instructional videos on the platform.
Russ, who teaches third-grade math, science and social studies, said teachers put a voice caption on all assignments so that the computer reads the problem or instructions to the student. That way if the student has trouble reading, they can still proceed with the assignment by listening to the captions.
“This has been a blessing in disguise,” Russ said of online learning. “Through this situation it has allowed teachers and their parents and their students to gain valuable 21st Century technology skills.”
Being Flexible
A common theme across school districts has been flexibility, in terms of the amount of work assigned and the time given to complete it.
Russ sends out a weekly agenda on Mondays. As long as the work is turned in by Friday, it is completed.
Kerrville ISD elementary students have one science activity and one social studies activity weekly. Reading and math assignments are daily, though students can choose to complete the work all at once.
The Kerrville students do not have set times for virtual classes. Russ said she is thankful the district decided against that because some students might have been unable to meet the schedule.
Instead, all lessons are pre-recorded. Russ records herself teaching a lesson and uploads the video to Seesaw so the students can view it.
In addition, the districthas set work time limits so that teachers make sure not to overload students. This is designed to take pressure off students and parents and ensure families who have multiple students sharing one electronic device can get the work done.
At Ingram Tom Moore High School, teachers have what amount to online office hours. So Monday-Thursday mornings, high school science teacher Libby Knaggs opens a Zoom meeting for each class period and is available to answer questions for whichever students drop in. Knaggs does not teach live lessons on Zoom because too many students cannot get there at set times. However, she has recorded a few lessons and made them available to students. She also has had Zoom meetings with individual students or small groups to help them work through challenges.
Addressing Challenges
When students submit work and it’s clear they’re struggling, the methods for addressing that vary by teacher. For Russ, the third-grade Kerrville teacher, she sends back the work through the online platform with comments and the students can reply back.
If a student doesn’t submit work, she would reach out to their parents or guardians. If that is unsuccessful, she would report the student’s name to campus administrators.
Russ said the administrative team has done a great job of conducting home visits to make sure no students are falling through the cracks.
Knaggs in Ingram said if one of the high school students is not turning in work, she emails them. She also has a phone number through Google so she reaches out to parents using that. If that doesn’t work, she reaches out to other teachers to see if they have received a response. Administrators will conduct home visits to check on students they have not heard from and help them get set up online if needed, she said.
Ingram ISD also has allowed some students to do school work on campus if needed, Knaggs said.
Bradberry, the Hunt Elementary science teacher, said she has figured out which students are more proactive and which ones need to be contacted and checks in accordingly.
The teachers in all the districts said they continue to collaborate with their colleagues through phone calls, texts and videoconference.
In this way they can discuss how students are doing, troubleshoot challenges and, in some cases, collaborate on lessons.
Though the situation has demanded a lot from teachers, students, parents and administrators, the teachers say all parties are rising to the occasion. And some of them think the changes, while brought on by a bad situation, will ultimately be a good thing.
“At the very beginning of this our superintendent said, ‘I think this is going to push education in the right direction,’” Knaggs said. “And I’m going to say I hope that’s true because I think education has needed to evolve to fit the way kids are now. So I hope this moves in that direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.