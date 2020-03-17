Greg Nichols has been in the grocery store business for more than 40 years, but what he's seen in the past week or so has been a first.
"If you look across the whole U.S. right now, it's just not us, it's everybody out there," said Nichols, general manager of H-E-B. "There's these runs on grocery stores. ... I've never in the history have seen this, even hurricanes or anything else. This is kind of unprecedented."
H-E-B runs out of toilet paper every 30 minutes to an hour after it is restocked, Nichols said.
The spread of the new coronavirus — and the resulting nationwide rush to the grocery store — has spurred the H-E-B chain to put forth extra practices meant to increase welfare for workers, better sanitation and to help everyone get what they need when they shop.
RESTOCKING
The H-E-B is getting between seven and nine trailers full of goods on average each night to keep up with the demand of shoppers.
When shoppers go to the store and can't find what they need, it's not because there is a food shortage; it's just all been bought up in the store before it could be replenished, Nichols said.
"We need to somehow calm the public that there is plenty of adequate food out there," Nichols said. "It's not a matter of it's not out there. It's out there, it's just getting it into the warehouses and the warehouses being able to get it out to the stores and the stores being able to restock."
H-E-B has put a limit on how many of certain items can be bought at a time, including items such as eggs, baby diapers and hand sanitizer. For a full list, visit newsroom.heb.com/product-purchasing-limits.
SANITATION
Some of these new policies include extending paid medical leave to all part-time and full-time employees, shutting down the deli and the bakery and instead pre-packaging prepared food, and adding sneeze guards at checkout stands and hand sanitizing stations at the entrances.
The store also has conference calls about the matter of the new coronavirus daily and a sanitation team comes in every night to cleanse the store, Nichols said.
