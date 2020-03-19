A county north of Houston has implemented penalties for violating bans related to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to The Lufkin Daily News, Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery and Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown declared a local state of disaster and banned:
- Gatherings of more than 10 people
- Dine-in services at restaurants
- The operation of bars, taverns, private clubs, gyms, heath studios, theaters and commercial amusement facilities
The penalties of violating the bans were set at a $1,000 fine or confinement in the county’s jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days, according to the newspaper.
