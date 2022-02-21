For the fifth report in a row, Kerr County has reported new COVID-19 deaths of permanent residents of the county. On Monday, county medical officials reported there have been two new deaths, bringing the total to 169, an increase of eight deaths since Feb. 10. There have also been 23 new positive cases in the county as of Monday.
Peterson Health’s website shows seven COVID-19 admission as of Monday, Feb 21, with two patients confined to the ICU.
The Kerrville Independent School District, as of Friday, Feb. 11, reported there are 28 COVID-19 cases across the district. No new reports have been released.
VACCINATIONS AND TESTING
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have booster shots available, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go towww.petersonhealth.comand follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be billed.
