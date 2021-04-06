Kerr County currently has 31 active cases of COVID-19 — a lower number than the county has seen the past several months of the pandemic.
“The fact that we’ve maintained an active case count in the low 30s for at least three weeks now, coupled with virtually few to no hospitalizations, I believe, is a good sign for Kerr County,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, coordinator of Kerr County Emergency Management.
“Of course, we will be watching closely to see if there is a negative impact from gatherings held over the Easter weekend, as well as if we will experience an uptick in infections like those we’re seeing in other parts of the United States. A few other countries have even entered another shutdown this past week, so we need to stay vigilant here at home, so we don’t end up the same way,” Thomas said.
To keep the virus in check, citizens are asked to continue with safety precautions a while longer, including wearing face masks, social distancing, washing hands frequently and disinfecting their homes and workspaces often.
“I think we’ve been on the right track to curb the spread of COVID-19, and I’m hoping our citizens can shrug off pandemic fatigue and continue to do the right thing to protect themselves, their families and those around them.”
In addition to the current active case count, Thomas’ end-of-day report aggregated other statistics from data provided by Peterson Health and the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8. There have been a total of 4,225 recoveries and 84 fatalities. There are two patients currently receiving treatment at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
About 150 COVID-19 tests were done to check for active cases at the Hill Country Youth Event Center’s Happy State Bank Expo Center mobile clinic last week.
All providers registered in Kerr County have been allocated 13,700 vaccine doses to-date. Residents who received their doses both in Kerr County and at other locations number 20,277. That includes fully vaccinated residents and those who have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccination. The number of those fully vaccinated is 7,276, and an additional 13,277 have received their first dose.
