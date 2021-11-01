Peterson Regional Medical Center has reported that they have six admitted patients with COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 1. One patient has been vaccinated, and there are two patients confined to the ICU.
Kerr County’s website reports 12 new positive cases, after several days of no new cases, and three of those people report having the vaccine. The death total remained at 134. The Kerrville Independent School District, as of Thursday, Oct. 28, has reported four cases of COVID-19 district wide, centered in two schools: one case at Tally Elementary and three cases at Nimitz Elementary. Since Sept. 3, the district has reduced its COVID-19 total from 207 original cases down to the current four cases.
“Our numbers are finally going in the right direction,” said William B. “Dub Thomas, director of the Kerr County Emergency Management Services. “We can’t give up our safety
protocols, because they are helping. But we can at least breathe a sigh of relief that the numbers are not going up.”
The Pfizer vaccination for children 5-11 years old moved one step closer to approval Friday, Oct. 29 as the Food and Drug Administration approved its use for that age group. The vaccine now goes to the Centers for Disease and Control for final approval.
On Thursday, Oct. 28 the CDC approved the Moderna booster for use for those older than 65 and those younger than 65 who have preexisting conditions that may cause a more severe reaction to the virus.
BY THE NUMBERS
75 total active cases, a reduction of 5 cases
6,366 total recovered cases, an increase of 6 cases
26,384 people (51.37% of the county population) have at least one vaccination (+30)
23,281 people (45.32% of the county population) have been fully vaccinated (+74)
