The fluctuations in Kerr County's positive cases of coronavirus continued on Thursday, but the good news is that Peterson Health reported just one new case.
The problem with the numbers really rests with how the Texas Department of State Health Services reports them, because on Thursday it walked back 88 cases that were considered recovered from the county.
The state is now saying there are now more than 120 active cases of the virus in Kerr County — a number way outside of what others are reporting.
The confusion over numbers has plagued nearly every facet of the virus, and the county officials are reporting far different numbers than anyone else.
At a glance here's how the total numbers of cases from April 1 (the first reported case) through Thursday are currently being reported:
- Peterson Health 391.
- Texas Department of State Health Services says 394
- Kerr County, through the DSHS Region 8 stats, pegs the total at 401.
On Wednesday, there was confusion after two people from Bandera County were counted in Kerr County's numbers. Peterson reduced its count, but it's unclear as to the actual number of cases.
Part of the problem may be the state's ongoing backlog of accounting for positive cases. After several days of not reporting new cases, the state noted there have been 36 new cases this week — a dramatically different number than local reports.
From the Peterson Health perspective, the number of people testing positive this week has fallen way off — demonstrating a possible flattening of the virus in the community. Peterson has had just eight people test positive for the virus from Kerr County.
At the same time, what's not known are the number of people testing positive at doctor's offices, through the state-contracting testing and through the Department of Veteran's Affairs.
Texas saw another big jump in the number of reported deaths with 306 people losing their lives. The death numbers are not from a 24-hour period, but tallied as they come into the Texas Department of State Health Services.
However, the numbers continue to paint a grim picture of the daily death toll dating back to July 2 — the first day the state saw more than 100 people die from COVID-19. Between that day and July 28, more than 100 people have died every day in Texas — and state officials are still counting.
Across the state there was some good news as the number of new cases fell to 7,598. The number of people hospitalized fell to 8,302 — the smallest number since July 5.
I'm sitting here in disbelief. Does ANYONE have a clue how many people in Kerr County have died? I realize this is a complicated question when you start factoring in who died in what hospital and where they were from.
How many people are currently infected? What I don’t understand is why it’s so difficult to calculate how many infected people are currently “physically” living and staying in Kerr County/Kerrville? I thought you folks were tracking this and tracking who they have been in contact with.
I honestly don't want to know how many people have recovered. Sorry… this is a good thing and good news is always important in times like this. I'm happy that they have recovered but it really doesn't give me any kind of perspective on the current threat level for me personally.
Is this an odds thing?... The odds of catching the virus are X if you wear a mask. The odds of catching the virus are X if you don’t wear a mask. The odds of you infecting someone if you don’t wear a mask are X. The odds of recovering from the virus is X.
Too much finger pointing and too much political rhetoric and deniability to CYA.
