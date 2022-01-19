After a spike of 32 admissions Friday, Peterson Regional Medical Center’s website listed 28 admissions for Wednesday with seven patients confined to the ICU.
Kerr County health officials report they have seen 213 new positive cases, with a positivity rate of between 25-35%. No new deaths have been reported, with the total standing currently at 145.
COVID-19 numbers across the Kerrville Independent School District still stand at 227, with the last update on the district’s website on Friday.
Although the Centers for Disease and Prevention now recommend the N95 mask over a cloth mask, it maintains that any mask is better than none. They also insist that the best defense against getting COVID-19 is a full series of vaccinations and booster shots.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, the public can order free at home tests through a new federal testing initiative. Order the free test atwww.covidtests.gov. Up to four tests may be ordered per household and will be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health is offering self-testing at their latest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will not be a doctor on location, but an employee will be available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required, since no walk-ins are allowed. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted there.
To make an appointment, go towww.petersonhealth.comand follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those who have, their insurance provider will be billed.
