Kerr County residents who have been waiting for their chance to get vaccine protection against COVID-19 will have an opportunity next week. The Texas Military Department will operate a mass vaccination clinic at 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 3-7, at Kerrville First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive.
“The vaccinations will be given on a first come, first served basis to walk-in visitors,” Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas said.
The clinic is advertised in Kerr County and the surrounding counties of Gillespie, Bandera, Kendall, Medina, Real and Kimble. Those planning to get a vaccine at this clinic can expect to wait in line for a short period of time, Thomas said.
“If the clinic runs out of vaccines for the day, those already in line may be asked to come back the following day,” Thomas said.
This particular kind of clinic will not be held again, he said.
After May 7, county residents will need to look to vendors such as H-E-B, Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and other pharmacies to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, Thomas said.
Aggregated figures from Peterson Regional Medical Center and the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8 provided following status update on the pandemic for Kerr County as of Monday, April 26:
- 42 active of COVID-19 in Kerr County.
- 4,279 recoveries of local citizens who were once positive for the novel coronavirus and have since “time out” beyond the illness’ short-term effects.
- 87 fatalities of permanent Kerr County residents due to COVID-19. (One was reported by DSHS over the weekend.)
- 5 hospitalizations of people receiving care for COVID-19 at PRMC in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.