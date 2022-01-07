Kerr County recorded a new death, bringing the total to 143, the first death in more than two weeks.
New positive cases continue to increase, with Friday’s total reported at 59 positive cases. According to county officials, that represents an infection rate of 36%, with 165 total tests administered.
Peterson Health also reports increased admissions, with Friday’s total of 22, the highest in weeks, with four patients confined to the ICU.
The Kerrville Independent School District’s website showed an increase of 17 positive COVID-19 cases in its Tuesday, Jan. 4 report, bringing the active cases in the KISD to 74 as of Thursday, Jan. 6, across the district.
By location, the cases break down as follows: Tivy High School, 16 cases; Hill Country High School, two cases; Hal Peterson Middle School, five cases; B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School, four cases; Daniels Elementary, 13 cases; Nimitz Elementary, six cases; Starkey Elementary, five cases; Tally Elementary, nine cases and non-campus employees, eight cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that the best defense against the COVID-19 virus is a vaccine course, consisting of the initial shot or shots, followed by the booster. Those who have gone through the process, according to the CDC, are 15-25% less likely to contract the virus than those who are not vaccinated.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care, 130 W. Main St., offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays.
To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
