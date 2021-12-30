New positive COVID-19 cases are climbing again, but local hospital admissions are still near single digits, and there have been no new deaths in the last week.
Peterson Health reported they had 10 cases admitted as of Thursday, Dec. 30, with three patients confined to the ICU.
Kerr County’s COVID-19 update site shows 39 new positive cases, with eight of those vaccinated, and the total deaths remain the same at 142.
Booster shots given, a new category of information from the county, total 7,600 as of Wednesday, Dec. 29.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated the recommended quarantine period for those who test positive for COVID-19. Based on evidence that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmissions occurs early in the course of illness, generally one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and two to three days after, those people who test positive should isolate for five days, and if asymptomatic at that time, can leave isolation as long as they continue to wear a mask for five additional days to minimize risk of transmission to others. The CDC has stated that the best way to combat the virus is through vaccinations.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care, 130 W. Main St., offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays.
To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, Option 2.
