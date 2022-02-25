As of Friday, Peterson Health will no longer report COVID-19 cases on their website. They have achieved a zero count at the hospital, and refer anyone seeking information to the Texas Department of Health Services website, which can be accessed through the Kerr County website. Information from the county website shows three new deaths reported, as well as 4,346 confirmed cases.
The Kerrville Independent School District’s COVID-19 update website reports five cases district wide. The schools affected include Hal Peterson Middle School with one case, B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School, one case, Daniels Elementary, one case, Tally Elementary School, one case and the Early Childhood Center, one case.
VACCINATIONS AND TESTING
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have booster shots available, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go towww.petersonhealth.comand follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be billed.
