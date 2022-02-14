Kerr County has recorded two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 163, according to county website information. In addition, there are an additional 15 positive cases as of Monday.
Peterson Health reported on its website 16 COVID-related admissions Monday, with three of those vaccinated. Four COVID-19 patients are confined to the ICU.
The Kerrville Independent School District’s COVID-19 website, as of Friday, Feb. 11, shows a total of 28 cases districtwide. Those cases are spread over all but four of the campuses, including Tivy High School, with five cases; Hal Peterson Middle School, nine cases; B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School, four cases; Daniels Elementary, four cases; Nimitz Elementary, four cases; Starkey Elementary, one case; and Tally Elementary with one case. Schools reporting no cases include the Hill Country High School, the Early Childhood Center, the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program and non-campus staff.
A vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. It is sponsored by Kerr County emergency management and will be a drive-thru clinic. Entrance to the clinic will be through the west side of the event center. The following vaccinations will be available:Moderna, ages 18 and older; Pfizer, ages 12 and older; Johnson & Johnson, ages 18 and older, and Pedi-Pfizer, ages 5-11.
Vaccinations are also available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have booster shots available, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go towww.petersonhealth.comand follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be billed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.