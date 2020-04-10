A busload of flowers was delivered to the residents and staff at Brookdale Kerrville on Leslie Drive, to help brighten their week during a time of isolation and uncertainty.
The flowers were the idea of Lowe's Store Manager Bill Ryan and Installed Sales Manager Paula Wilson, who reached out to Brookdale's Activity Director Albert Vasquez to make it happen.
“This was a much-needed surprise,” said Vasquez, who also is a Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce ambassador.
Although many people of working age are cooped up more than they’re used to, nursing home residents are feeling the effects of the social distancing particularly hard: they’ve been banned from having most visitors, per a recent executive order signed by the governor in order to protect that vulnerable population from coronavirus infection.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sergio Marquez-Lopez, executive director at Brookdale Kerrville, thanked Lowe's team for bringing “color, fragrance and happiness to all of us,” he said in a press release.
“Our residents were so excited to receive their own personal flower to care for and enjoy,” Vasquez said. “We are currently asking our residents to self-isolate in order to keep themselves and our staff healthy. Our team enjoyed delivering the flowers to everyone. One of our ladies broke down into tears of joy when she received her Easter Lilies. They had a choice of Lilies, Daffodils, or Hyacinths.”
