Though toilet paper takes the lead for flying off store shelves during the COVID-19 pandemic, bottled water has been a top contender as well.
Whether people are concerned about the possibility of a compromised water supply, generally prefer bottled water or are just following the crowd, the empty shelves have been a clear sign that people are buying more than usual.
But water experts say purchasing bottled water is unnecessary. The water coming out of the tap is safe to drink.
“Viruses and other microbes cannot spread through a properly disinfected and maintained system,” said Scott Loveland, Kerrville’s assistant public works director.
Kerrville’s drinking water comes from two main sources: the Guadalupe River and Lower Trinity Aquifer wells.
Trinity Aquifer water, which is groundwater, is pumped from a confined aquifer more than 600 feet underground, Loveland said.
It is then disinfected with chlorine, pumped to storage tanks and the distribution system before heading to customers.
Guadalupe River water, which is surface water, is cleaned through a process including settling, filtration and chlorine disinfection, Loveland said.
Once this purification and filtration program is complete, the city pumps the water to the distribution system and customers.
Measures including sampling, testing and reporting ensure the water delivered to customers is safe and of the highest quality, Loveland said.
As part of this testing, the city monitors key parameters such as chlorine, turbidity (the cloudiness of the water) and temperature at the water production facility and tests chlorine levels daily at distribution system locations.
At more than 25 locations, total coliform and E. coli bacteria samples are collected and analyzed at least monthly to ensure the drinking water has been disinfected and microorganisms have been removed.
Other parametersare sampled and tested at different intervals to ensure the water is safe and of the highest quality.
At the national level, the Environmental Protection Agency sets the minimum standards for tap water quality. Each state can set its own standards that can be stricter.
In Texas, the regulating entity is the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which conducts its own inspections and collects its own samples to ensure water meets standards.
Chris Crockett, chief environmental, safety and sustainability officer with Essential Utilities Inc., the parent company of Aqua Texas, which supplies water to Kerr County customers, said there are more than 90 regulated contaminants in drinking water.
This means water providers have to check the levels of these contaminants at certain intervals depending on the water source, size of the system and other factors, Crockett said.
In addition to a city or company monitoring its water quality and system, the state conducts inspections and collects water samples to ensure standards are met.
Some still might wonder if COVID-19 can survive the water disinfection process? Short answer from the experts is no, it can’t survive.
Crockett said scientists have studied viruses and pathogens in water since the 1900s and are well-versed in killing them.
In some studies, scientists have analyzed how viruses in the coronavirus family such as SARS and MERSreact to disinfectants in water.
Studies have shown there are pathogens that are much hardier in the environment and much more resistant to disinfection in water than coronaviruses, Crockett said. These include E. coli, Giardia, polio and the norovirus.
Still, water systems have to kill those pathogens in order for water to meet federal standards. Studies show the dose of chlorine disinfectant strong enough to kill bacteria and viruses such as E. coli — something required under federal regulations — will kill viruses in the coronavirus family too, Crockett said.
Beyond that, internationally and nationally, there has been no detection of COVID-19 in drinking water, Crockett said.
COVID-19 has spread through airborne transmission, person-to-person contact and touching contaminated surfaces.
What about dirty pipes? The water may be clean, but do old pipes make it dirty again? Loveland said the city’s extensive flushing, chlorine and bacteria testing program ensures pipes stay cleaned and disinfected.
Crockett said if the water provider is treating the water properly nothing should build up in copper pipes.
Sometimes if a building has been empty for a long time or the water unused, when a faucet is turned on rusty water might come out, but once flushed the water should be back to normal. As long as people are using the water regularly, that should not be an issue.
The Environmental Protection Agency has also vouched for the safety of tap water.
“(The) EPA recommends that Americans continue to use and drink tap water as usual,” according to a post on the agency’s website.
The agency’s “drinking water regulations require treatment at public water systems to remove or kill pathogens, including viruses,” the website reads.
Loveland with the city of Kerrville said a safe drinking water system starts with employees. All of Kerrville’s water system employees have extensive training, experience and state licensing, he said.
Three employees have obtained the state’s highest and most prestigious “Class A Operators” license.
And the water system, which is manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week, has received the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Superior Water System designation dating back at least 25 years.
“All of these efforts are to ensure that only the safest and best quality water is delivered to customers,” Loveland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.