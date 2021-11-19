Peterson Health has moved to require all employees to be vaccinated and have proof of at least the first shot presented to its human resources department by Dec. 6, in response to a mandate issued from President Joe Biden that requires all eligible staff at healthcare facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
An email from Cory Edmondson, president and CEO of Peterson Health, went out to all employees Thursday, outlining the requirements and timeline for compliance.
“We are required to comply with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service guidelines as a condition of participation to receive Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement. We have created a policy and exemption/accommodations forms to comply with this mandate,” Edmondson said. “As of Jan. 4, all Peterson Health employees, medical staff, volunteers, contractors and students must be fully vaccinated to continue with (Peterson Health) unless a medical exemption or sincerely held religious accommodation is submitted and approved by human resources.”
Proof of vaccination must be submitted, the email continues, by Dec. 6, for either the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of Moderna or Pfizer.
A form provided by Peterson Health details the penalties for not complying with vaccination requirements. For non-compliance, an employee will be put on an unpaid suspension for up to 30 days so the individual can get the vaccine. If an individual has not come into compliance with the vaccination policy by the end of the 30-day suspension, they will be terminated for failure to comply.
Accommodations that are granted will come with their own requirements. If an employee has been granted an exemption for medical or religious reasons and does not comply with hospital requirements, such as masks, testing or social distancing, they will be placed on a three-day unpaid suspension for the first occurrence. Any and all subsequent failures to comply will result in termination of employment.
Some employees are fighting back against the imposed mandate, and several employees have contacted the newspaper with complaints against the hospital for this action.
“Our employees know this is a federal mandate,” said Lisa Winters, marketing director at Peterson Health. “They will fully cooperate with the new requirements.”
A total of 22 states have filed a federal lawsuit against the HMMC in Louisiana federal court, 10 states the week of Nov. 8 and 12 on Thursday, Nov. 18, challenging the rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in most healthcare settings. The Thursday lawsuit, filed by attorneys general in Louisiana, Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia, “claims the interim final rule exceeds CMS’ statutory authority, violates the Administrative Procedure Act and other laws, and is unconstitutional, and seeks to stop the agency from imposing the vaccine mandate,” according to a statement from the American Hospital Association.
A nurse with 12 years of experience is willing to lose her job over the mandate. She did not want to reveal her name for fear of retribution, but if Peterson Health asks her to leave for refusal to comply with the mandate, she said she will.
“The real issue is being forced, that we don’t have a choice,” she said. “I have other skills and a husband who has a salary, and I can do something else. I don’t have a problem with Peterson Health, just the mandate.”
Even if an employee requests an exemption based on religious objections, the determination of that exemption is solely in the hands of the hospital to determine whether the employee's sincerity is credible. They can check whether the employee has acted in a manner consistent with the professed belief, whether the timing of the request is suspicious or the employer has reason to believe the accommodation is not sought for religious reasons. In other words, the hospital has to believe the employee is truly requesting an exemption on religious grounds, and their decision would be the determining factor.
“The human resource department is working diligently with all employees to attain full compliance with the new mandate,” Winters said.
Peterson Health has a 73% vaccination rate, according to a Friday press release.
