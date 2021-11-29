With limited reporting due to holiday closures, Kerr County officials report that there have been no additional deaths over the Thanksgiving weekend, and currently show three new positive cases, none vaccinated. Peterson Regional Medical Center’s website shows two admissions as of the 19th of November, none vaccinated and one patient in the ICU.
The Kerrville Independent School District’s COVID-19 update page shows, as of Nov. 18, 10 cases across the district, with Tivy High School having four cases, BT Wilson Sixth Grade School with one case, Daniels Elementary, three cases, Tally Elementary, one case and the Early Childhood Center with one case. The district was closed for the week of Thanksgiving, so no reports were available.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses. Peterson Health will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Dec.4, but registration in advance is required. Go towww.petersonhealth.com, click on the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Registration link in bold red type.
