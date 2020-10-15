For months, Kerrville-area nursing homes have been able to keep the coronavirus at bay, limiting the number of cases to less than five but that changed on Tuesday when at least one facility reported 11 new cases.
Peterson Health officials confirmed the positive tests, but declined to say which nursing home has the outbreak. It's also unclear if they're patients or staff.
On Wednesday, Peterson Health reported 15 new cases of the virus — 11 were from the nursing home. There have been 24 cases reported this week. Three people are hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Nursing homes and assisted living centers are required to provide reports to the Texas Department of State Health Services about positive cases among residents, patients and staff.
However, that data hasn't been updated by the state since Sept. 30. Through that period, Kerrville's five nursing homes had 15 staff members test positive and just five patients. Most of those cases were at Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which had six staff members and three patients test positive for the virus.
In the assisted living centers, only the Villagio had cases with five among the staff and three involving residents. There are eight assisted living centers in Kerrville. Like the nursing homes, that data has not been updated since Sept. 30.
