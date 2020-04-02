Betty Mosty has spent every Easter for the past 40 years worshipping at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. But this year will be a little different.
Mosty, 65, and her family will gather for worship in the Center Point home she shares with her husband, Richard. They will turn on the big screen TV, cue up the church’s YouTube channel and watch the service.
She will pass out copies of the Book of Common Prayer so her family, which includes three children, their spouses and 10 grandchildren, can participate. And they will worship together.
And though this service has provided a way for Mosty and her family to worship the past few weeks, she longs for the in-person experience.
“I miss my church family,” she said. “I miss touching people, hugging people. Even our virtual Bible study … it was good. I mean we actually did very well not interrupting each other, but it’s not the same (as) being with people.”
Mosty is among the many people of faith who have learned to practice their religious traditions in a new way amid the social distancing designed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
While some churches already used technology and apps for worship and ministries, many have had to learn quickly to adapt in this unusual time.
And with Holy Week starting on Sunday, the faithful prepare to have a quite different experience of the Christian religion’s most significant holiday.
“I think it’s hard every week for committed believers to not be gathered together to worship and hear God’s word,” Kerrville Bible Church Pastor Chris McKnight said. “Easter just ramps it up because it’s like the biggest celebration of the Christian calendar around the most significant event. It’s always the most attended church services of any church service.”
GOVERNOR’S ORDER
The governor’s office in an executive order issued Tuesday included religious services conducted in churches, congregations and houses of worship among the essential services that are allowed to continue to operate from Wednesday, April 2, through April 30.
On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton issued joint guidance regarding the effect of the executive order on religious services.
The guidance says that “houses of worship should conduct remote audio, video or teleconference activities whenever possible.”
If the house of worship cannot, then the White House and CDC guidelines must be followed.
This means, sick people must stay home; social distancing must be practiced; people should wash their hands often, use hand sanitizer, use their elbow to cover coughs, and avoid touching their faces; and work areas should be cleaned and disinfected frequently.
The state advised houses of worship to work with counties and cities to evaluate the rate of local community spread and determine the appropriate level of mitigation strategies to implement.
The guidance says if deemed appropriate, as an example, a church could hold Easter services in its parking lot with attendees remaining in their cars (windows down), parked in every other spot, with the minister using amplification to preach.
Drive-thru communion or blessing also is listed as an option as is conducting multiple services of 10 people or fewer in sanctuaries as long as people follow social distancing guidelines, sanitize the building between services and provide hand sanitizer.
GETTING CREATIVE
In Kerrville, many churches are using livestreams and videoconferencing apps to stay connected during this time. And some have gotten quite clever in order to get more people involved.
First Presbyterian Church is one of those.
David Evans, acting head of staff and pastor at First Presbyterian Church Kerrville, said the church’s volunteer tech team has gotten very creative about livestreams and how to incorporate the church in the process.
“We have put out a message to every family in the church about the way they can create a sacred space in their own home so that they can experience worship,” Evans said.
This includes suggesting families read scripture together before the service, have children light a candle, put a table in the middle of the home worship area, have an open Bible and eliminate distractions such as turning off cell phones, washing machines and dishwashers.
For Palm Sunday when the children of the church traditionally would walk down the central aisle and sing hosanna with palm branches the church is going to have multiple video clips of children at home waving palm branches.
On Good Friday, the church will have 17 families reading the scriptures from their homes with music performed from the sanctuary.
The church has even had families participate in holy communion from home.
“We’re asking everyone to have some kind of bread and some kind of liquid, grape juice, wine, mango juice, whatever they’ve got and we are encouraging everyone to set up their own communion table in their homes so that they can follow along,” Evans said.
He said this season is unlike anything he has experienced in his lifetime, but God is still present in it.
“The passion of our lord is one that is not just situated in first century Palestine, but is one that touches our lives right now,” he said. “And the God that we worship has seen God’s people through times like this throughout all generations of the faithful and God will see us through this one too.”
Like many other church campuses, First Baptist Church Kerrville, has gone to livestream for Sunday worship and videoconferencing apps for small groups. The church’s children’s ministry provides a midweek livestream and uses Zoom for breakout small groups. The youth group does the same.
Pastor John Hiddema said the response has been outstanding.
“I’ve been shocked at how excited people are,” he said. “(It) gets you out of the rut.”
Hiddema referenced a book by the late Christian pastor and author A.W. Tozer called “Rut, Rot, or Revival: The Problem of Change and Breaking Out of the Status Quo.”
Hiddema said in that book Tozer talks about how predictability kills. He said walking through this season “licenses us to think differently.”
The church is doing just that. On Easter Sunday, First Baptist plans to have drive-in church. The musicians and stage will be set up across the street from the church under a pavilion facing a parking lot.
Cars will drive in and tune their radios to an FM station and people will worship together.
The purpose is for the congregation to see each other.
“We have a little slogan we borrowed,” Hiddema said. “Come as you are, but stay in your car.”
Kerrville Bible Church Pastor Chris McKnight said he had been trying to brainstorm ideas for how the church could be together while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
While the church is actively using apps, social media, blogs, websites and the telephone to stay in touch with people during this time, there are some things that cannot be replaced.
One example. The church typically has an annual Good Friday communion service with a special speaker. That was canceled this year.
“We’ve been lamenting Easter being what it’s going to be,” McKnight said.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, McKnight was preaching through the gospel of Matthew and did that on March 15 when the church was last together in person.
However, after that, he called a timeout on Matthew and began to preach messages specific to this situation.
Some of his sermons include how this situation might work together for people’s good, how people can experience God’s peace despite challenging circumstances, and contentment during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.
“It’s the reality right now; we’ve got to make the best of it,” he said. “How do we think as Christians? How do we think biblically during something like this?”
LOOKING FORWARD
The Rev. David Wagner, administrator at Notre Dame Catholic Church, said the parish is in its third week of livestreaming Mass on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays the priests celebrate Mass in the church for staff only. No more than 10 people can be present.
The parish is closed and no events as far as ministries or other liturgies are taking place.
“It’s just been a weird kind of feeling,” Wagner said. “Personally, it kind of reminds me of Sept. 11 in a way because everything stopped. That was just for a few days or a couple of weeks.”
He said being separated from people, seeing less traffic on the streets and not being able to have that personal engagement with parishioners is unprecedented.
“It’s just very strange and a bit frustrating,” he said, adding that it makes people look forward to a time when life returns to a new normal.
Wagner said in some ways this season of waiting and hoping for the future because of the isolation fits in well with the lenten ideals.
“As Catholics, as Christians, during lent we focus on our fallen nature before God and our need of redemption,” Wagner said.
Christians don’t stay there, but look forward to Easter and to the promises of Christ realized.
In the same way, “we also look forward to the time we can get back to the kind of life we know.”
Parishioner Carmen Reno, 62, of Gillespie County, said this time is “hard and it’s heartbreaking. We go to Sunday Mass and daily Mass during the week. In a Catholic Mass, you pray and you can receive Jesus spiritually and in a Catholic Mass, we receive him physically as well, and boy I yearn to be able to do that again.”
Reno spent some time alone in the main sanctuary this week sitting on a step in the tabernacle where the consecrated host is.
“I needed that,” she said.
“It’s almost like lent, a very strong lent that we’re going into,” she said. “I am giving up being able to go to Mass everyday.”
Reno said she is staying spiritually strong and active in her prayer life, but she will be very happy when things return to normal.
“I feel like I am learning patience,” she said. “God is telling me, ‘Carmen be patient. Stay in prayer. Keep talking to me. This will end.’”
