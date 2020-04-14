Harley David Belew wasn’t pulling any punches on Tuesday morning after the Kerr County Commissioners Court voted to close playgrounds at two county-owned parks.
Representing the first precinct, Belew has a dual role as serving a public servant as an elected county commissioner, while criticizing public officials, including his colleagues, on his longtime morning radio show, which can be heard on Ranch Radio Group’s The Patriot (104.3 FM and 102.1 FM).
“Yesterday in Commissioners Court it comes up . . . here’s how it went: one of the commissioners said ‘I drove around to the two county parks that have kids playground equipment on it Easter Sunday,” Belew explained. “Didn’t see any kids on the playground equipment.”
From there, Belew said fellow Commissioner Tom Moser moved to close the playground equipment — a motion that Belew voted against.
“I didn’t say anything,” Belew said. “I bit my tongue. I was … Uncle Harley was a little P-O’d. There’s nobody using it and parents are keeping their kids off of it, but we’ve got to put a fence around it. We have to go to the trouble of putting a fence around it. If one mommy and her little kiddo shows up and wants to go down the slide or on the teeter totter, they don’t get to do that. It’s going to look like Nazi Germany out there. No fun. When the devil shows up the fun stops. All four of them voted for it. I voted against it. I think it’s ridiculous.”
When it comes to pushing back against the coronavirus pandemic narrative, Belew may be the leading voice in the Hill Country. Some of it is his natural contrarian brand of radio personality, and some of it is deeply felt.
“Our governor has the whole state to consider, and he’s looking at all these facts at once,” Belew said during a recent interview with The Times. “And for him to strike this balance, it’s a difficult decision, and I think he made a wise decision. And like it or not, I think we’ve got to live with it.”
Like many Americans, Belew is concerned about the coronavirus, but says people have accepted many restrictions without demanding sufficient explanation.
For example, he disagreed with some ways people have responded to Gov. Greg Abbott’s March 19 order prohibiting social gatherings of 10 or more people. Local government entities in Kerr County appear to be imposing this limit in most or all circumstances on public property — at court hearings and public meetings, for example. Belew said he recently encountered this restriction imposed in a room of about 3,000 square feet.
“I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Belew said. “If I’m in a 10-by-10 room, I don’t want 10 in there — I probably don’t want four people in there … there’s stuff like that we follow blindly.”
Another example Belew cited was that of a doctor he knows who expressed frustration at not being able to send his patient to a hospital for surgery. A March 22 executive order by the governor bans hospitals from providing certain surgeries in order to free up hospital beds and protective gear for health care workers.
“We’ve got empty hospital beds, people can’t have elective surgery,” Belew said. “That kind of stuff, it just doesn’t make sense to me.”
Surgeries and procedures “that are not immediately medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition of, or to preserve the life of, a patient” are not allowed until April 22, according to Abbott’s order.
A reflexive obedience to authority is what Belew thinks is dangerous if it's allowed to become a habit among enough citizens. A high degree of deference to the state may have helped Chinese citizens contain the virus after it started in their country last year, but it doesn’t belong in a free country like America, Belew said.
“You would have thought there would be a little more resistance to it,” Belew said. “(People should say) ‘Explain this to me thoroughly first before I start giving up everything.”
If people are willing to, without examination, surrender freedoms based on the advice of medical experts and the urging of political leaders, then the wrong people in power may realize how easy it is to infringe further, he indicated.
“I’m not saying this is some grand conspiracy or test, but there are people somewhere taking note on what lengths we’ll go,” Belew said. “And the idea that because a guy goes to work, that somebody’s going to stop him and say, ‘What do you think you’re doing out here?’ (I would respond): ‘You let prisoners out of prison, you’re going to put me in jail for going to work?”
Belew said that for him, all jobs are essential jobs — not just those deemed so by the governor — because everyone needs a job to take care of themselves and their families.
Abbott’s March 31 executive order, which could be renewed April 30, effectively shut down bars, indoor areas of restaurants, food courts, gyms, massage parlors, cosmetology salons and more. Exceptions to the closures — “essential jobs” — are specified in the Department of Homeland Security’s guidelines on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce.
Around the time the CDC issued recommendations on face masks, Belew balked at the idea of everyone wearing them in public, saying, "Everybody's going to be running around looking like Antifa thugs."
Belew also was irritated by what he saw as political opportunism leading to “pork” in the recent federal stimulus bill. Any lawmaker who opposed the bill would seem insensitive to the needs of millions, thereby risking their political career.
“That really chaps me — people who take advantage of us,” Belew said. “It’s just despicable that they didn’t pass a clean bill.”
What makes people willing to give up freedom without asking the right questions first? Fear, said Belew. And there’s been no shortage of fear during this pandemic — some of it unwarranted and fed by various news media outlets, Belew said. He said the media hasn’t been doing enough reporting on the recovery rate for the disease, and has been passing along figures on anticipated infections and deaths that are so vague and broad as to be meaningless and alarmist.
“What bothers me on a personal level is the idea that we’re so willing to just suspend all of our rights, all of our optimism — all of that just goes down the drain with fear,” Belew said.
For him, free citizens must accept restrictions only after being given sufficient explanation. It’s about reasoning together, rather than submitting to the decrees of an anointed group — even if that group was elected and purports to have the best intentions.
Belew illustrated the idea of a benevolent dictatorship in the following C.S. Lewis quote he posted on Facebook this month:
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth. This very kindness stings with intolerable insult. To be ‘cured’ against one's will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals.”
But Belew said the purpose of his social-media commentary on the pandemic is to provoke thought and conversation, and see what other people think. And also, he admitted, to vent.
“Both rabid conservatives and rabid liberals get irritated at me,” Belew said.
