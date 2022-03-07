Kerr County has recorded its 178th COVID-19 death, according to county health officials, as of Monday. After a cluster of deaths over the last week, with one or more deaths recorded every day, the number seems to be declining in the same manner that omicron cases peaked and then dropped off. Monday’s announcement of the latest death is the first since Thursday.
Kerr County has recorded its 178th COVID-19 death, according to county health officials, as of Monday. After a cluster of deaths over the last week, with one or more deaths recorded every day, the number seems to be declining in the same manner that omicron cases peaked and then dropped off. Monday’s announcement of the latest death is the first since Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that, for most Americans, there is no longer a need for wearing masks, and barring a future change, it seems the United States may be coming out of the pandemic, according to the CDC. It also stated that the population would most likely have to inoculate against the COVID-19 virus yearly in the future or perhaps every 18 months. It will release the suggested guidelines in the future.
The Kerrville Independent School District’s COVID-19 update website shows three cases across the district, down from five cases the week before and down from a high of 330 on Jan. 21. The schools reporting a single COVID-19 case each is B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School, Tally Elementary and the Early Childhood Center.
VACCINATIONS AND TESTING
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have booster shots available, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go towww.petersonhealth.comand follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be billed.
