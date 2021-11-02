COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward, according to officials with Kerr County. After a spike yesterday, Nov. 1, of 12 cases, Tuesday’s total was two new positive cases reported. None of the cases reported had the vaccination. The death total stands at 134, with no changes since Friday, Oct. 29.
Peterson Health’s website shows six new admissions for COVID-19, with one of those patients vaccinated, and two patients confined to the ICU. The Kerrville Independent School District reports they have four cases district wide, centered in two schools: Nimitz Elementary with three cases and Tally Elementary showing one case.
“Our numbers are finally going in the right direction,” said William B. “Dub Thomas, director of the Kerr County Emergency Management Services. “We can’t give up our safety
protocols, because they are helping. But we can at least breathe a sigh of relief that the numbers are not going up.”
The Pfizer vaccination for children 5-11 years old moved one step closer to approval Friday, Oct. 29 as the Food and Drug Administration approved its use for that age group. The vaccine now goes to the Centers for Disease and Control for final approval.
On Thursday, Oct. 28 the CDC approved the Moderna booster for use for those older than 65 and those younger than 65 who have preexisting conditions that may cause a more severe reaction to the virus.
BY THE NUMBERS
71 total active cases, a reduction of 4 cases
6,370 total recovered cases, an increase of 4 cases
26,393 people (51.38% of the county population) have at least one vaccination (+9)
23,291 people (45.34% of the county population) have been fully vaccinated (+10)
